Taxi LPG conversions plan to tackle air pollution

Retrofitting black cabs to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is being considered as a key solution for confronting the UK’s air quality crisis, as part of the Government’s draft air quality plan which was published last week.

As part of the new plan, being consulted on until June 15, the Government estimates that 4,400 black taxis could be converted to LPG over a three-year period.

A government-funded retrofit grant scheme is under consideration, which would allow organisations to bid for funding.

This is part of a previously announced £150m fund announced in autumn, which also earmarks money for retrofitting buses.

A fuel strategy review by the government will further assess the potential for alternative fuels such as LPG in the coming weeks.

