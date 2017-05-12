Certas rolls out cleaner diesel at Port of Liverpool

A state-of-the-art 24-hour HGV fuel station at the Port of Liverpool will become the first port in the UK to offer Shell GTL Fuel – which is claimed to be a cleaner alternative to conventional diesel fuel.

Certas Energy, working in partnership with Peel Ports Group, opened the state-of-the-art site in January 2017.

Once initial trials with hauliers have been completed later this month, Shell GTL Fuel will be made available for all users of the facilities at the Port.

Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager for Certas Energy, said: “The availability of Shell GTL Fuel in the North West provides an immediate solution for transport companies looking to reduce harmful emissions.

“Our decision to make Shell GTL Fuel available at the Port demonstrates our commitment to investment in the region, servicing high volumes of HGV traffic 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“By offering a practical alternative to diesel that helps to improve air quality without compromising efficiency, Shell GTL Fuel has the potential to change the future of fuel usage in the UK and our goal is to make it available at other bunker sites in our network for both on-road and off-road engines.

“We are proud to be the only provider of the fuel in the UK and look forward to helping visitors to the Port of Liverpool make more responsible fuel choices, supporting a cleaner, healthier Northern Powerhouse.”

Colin Darroch, head of container terminal operations, Peel Ports Group, said: “Through our £750m investment programme, we are delivering pioneering infrastructure in the North West, such as the Liverpool2 deep-water container terminal. This level of commitment gives our customers the confidence to choose Peel Ports Liverpool as the launch pad for cutting-edge solutions.

“We are very happy that Certas Energy chose Peel Ports Liverpool as the first site in the UK to offer GTL.”

As part of the paraffinic family of fuels, Shell GTL Fuel has improved combustion properties inside standard diesel engines, helping to reduce harmful emissions such as Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM).

One of the biggest benefits to transport operators is that the fuel can be used as a drop-in solution for diesel engines without the need for expensive engine modifications or changes to infrastructure. Readily biodegradable, the fuel disperses easily, to make it safer and easier to handle, especially in areas where there could be a risk of contamination.

Since opening, the fuelling station at the Port of Liverpool has catered for approximately 15,000 vehicles, helping to ease congestion and improve efficiency by enabling drivers to refuel in under five minutes using high-speed pumps.

Alongside Shell GTL Fuel the site also provides diesel, gas oil and AdBlue for port users.

