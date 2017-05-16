Roadchef enhances facilities for disabled customers

Motorway service area operator Roadchef has opened a new toilet facility for disabled customers at its Norton Canes site on the M6 Toll road.

The new Changing Places facility provides customers with specialist equipment and more space than is available in a conventional disabled facility.

Installed by Clos-o-Mat, the 12m2 room features a peninsular WC, height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, height-adjustable washbasin and a ceiling track hoist.

Simon Turl, Roadchef CEO, explained: “Roadchef prides itself on providing the best service on the motorway network and it is important to us that all of our customers are able to comfortably use our facilities. We’re delighted to now be able to meet the needs of all people with a disability and we look forward to welcoming customers who are now able to take advantage of this facility at our Norton Canes site.”

Changing Places campaigner, Tony Clough MBE, welcomed the addition: “I am delighted Roadchef has invested in this Changing Places facility. This move provides motorists travelling north and south on the M6 Toll with the best, most accessible facilities when they stop during their journeys.

“Changing Places mean that families like mine, with someone who needs help with intimate care, can venture away from home, and relax.”

