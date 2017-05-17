Man arrested in connection with Dorset burglary

Dorset Police have arrested a man in connection with a reported burglary at a Bridport petrol station.

At around 10.49pm on Wednesday May 3 officers were called to reports of a till snatch at the Esso garage in East Road. A till tray, a quantity of cash and a black A4 folder were stolen.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

A 23-year-old man from Beaminster has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation.

