Man arrested in connection with Dorset burglary
Dorset Police have arrested a man in connection with a reported burglary at a Bridport petrol station.
At around 10.49pm on Wednesday May 3 officers were called to reports of a till snatch at the Esso garage in East Road. A till tray, a quantity of cash and a black A4 folder were stolen.
No one was physically injured in the incident.
A 23-year-old man from Beaminster has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation.
