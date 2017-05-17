Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Pizza Express to debut at motorway service area

John Wood · 17 May, 2017
Welcome Break chief executive Rod McKie

Pizza Express is set to make its debut at a motorway service area in partnership with Welcome Break Group.

The 88-seater restaurant will offer table service to both hotel guests and motorway service visitors at the Oxford M40 (Junction 8A) site, and is due to open in October. Further sites are planned.

Rod McKie, chief executive of Welcome Break, added: "I am very excited about this partnership with Pizza Express. It further strengthens the extensive portfolio of leading brands and choice we offer our customers. I am confident they will welcome the addition of one of the UK’s most popular and much loved restaurant brands to Welcome Break.

"In recent years we have witnessed a growing trend with our customers, both business and leisure, to spend more time at our service stations and to be able to enjoy a dining experience comparable to that on the high street. I am delighted that Pizza Express will be able to offer that experience to our customers. Our joint aim is to open many more Pizza Express restaurants across our motorway amenities."

Pizza Express chief executive Richard Hodgson said: "We are always keeping our fingers on the pulse of the ever-changing wants and needs of our customers; however, the challenge with entering the motorway service network has been to find a partner where we can ensure that the food and in-restaurant quality for which we are renowned is replicated. We are confident that Welcome Break is the perfect partner to help us make this transition."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

Kay Group secures fourth new-to-industry...

Certas rolls out cleaner diesel at Port o...

Taxi LPG conversions proposed to tackle a...

Gloucester site added to Euro Garages por...

Kay Group secures fourth new-to-industry...

Supermarkets unleash a flurry of fuel pri...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

John Lynn joins TLM board as it signs all...

Hoyer extends delivery deal with Shell

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions