Pizza Express to debut at motorway service area

Pizza Express is set to make its debut at a motorway service area in partnership with Welcome Break Group.

The 88-seater restaurant will offer table service to both hotel guests and motorway service visitors at the Oxford M40 (Junction 8A) site, and is due to open in October. Further sites are planned.

Rod McKie, chief executive of Welcome Break, added: "I am very excited about this partnership with Pizza Express. It further strengthens the extensive portfolio of leading brands and choice we offer our customers. I am confident they will welcome the addition of one of the UK’s most popular and much loved restaurant brands to Welcome Break.

"In recent years we have witnessed a growing trend with our customers, both business and leisure, to spend more time at our service stations and to be able to enjoy a dining experience comparable to that on the high street. I am delighted that Pizza Express will be able to offer that experience to our customers. Our joint aim is to open many more Pizza Express restaurants across our motorway amenities."

Pizza Express chief executive Richard Hodgson said: "We are always keeping our fingers on the pulse of the ever-changing wants and needs of our customers; however, the challenge with entering the motorway service network has been to find a partner where we can ensure that the food and in-restaurant quality for which we are renowned is replicated. We are confident that Welcome Break is the perfect partner to help us make this transition."

