Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

One in eight London shops selling illegal tobacco says JTI

John Wood · 19 May, 2017
a cigarette

An undercover operation by Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has found that one in eight London retailers are selling illegal tobacco products under the counter.

Research conducted by JTI among smokers in the capital also revealed that more than a third (37%) have purchased illegal cigarettes, with 28% having being offered illegal tobacco products in the last year. Furthermore, over a quarter (26%) of smokers in London admitted to buying illegal tobacco because it saves them money.

JTI also found that 1 in 10 smokers in London admit to having purchased illegal tobacco through social media channels, including Facebook.

Illegal tobacco currently accounts for nearly 13% of the ready made cigarette market, and 32% of roll your own tobacco in the UK. Earlier research shows that these products have been found to contain asbestos, mould, dust, dead flies, rat droppings and human excrement.

Steve Wilkins, JTI anti-illegal trade operations director, said the new research raised concerns that these figures may worsen once the sell-through period permitted by TPD2 and plain packaging regulations comes to an end on May 20.

He said: “This research reveals worrying statistics on the illegal tobacco trade in London, which could be exacerbated by the onset of plain packaging as packs become easier to duplicate and the legal requirement to produce only larger pack sizes lead to consumers looking for cheaper alternatives on the black market.

“JTI is committed to tackling the sale of illegal tobacco, and continues to work with law enforcement bodies to find and punish those selling illegal tobacco, both in stores and on social media channels, as part of a commitment to law abiding tobacco retailers and the category as a whole.”

He added that any retailer who knows of criminals supplying illegal cigarettes in their area should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788887.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH pilots convenience store franchise wi...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

DCC reports strong growth in annual results

MRH pilots convenience store franchise wi...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Kay Group secures fourth new-to-industry...

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

MRH pilots convenience store franchise wi...

Forecourt property values hit record high

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions