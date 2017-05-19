North Wales Police thwart thieves in break-in

North Wales Police are seeking the public’s assistance following a burglary at Pontblyddyn, Service Station, in Flintshire, at approximately 2am on Thursday May 18.

Detective inspector Jackie Downes at Mold CID said: “During the break-in offenders attempted to steal a significant quantity of tobacco.

“However, due to the prompt arrival of patrolling officers they were thwarted but unfortunately made off before they could be arrested.

“If anyone has any information about this incident or witnessed any suspicious behaviour or activity please contact us. It is worth reminding members of the public to remain vigilant at all times and if you see any suspicious behaviour contact police immediately.”

“I’d like to emphasise the importance of adequate security on all business premises. We are all fortunate to live and work in a low crime area but this has come about through hard work with our partners and the local community. We need assistance to help prevent these incidents in the first place, identify who may be responsible and report suspicious activity immediately.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote V071107.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: