Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

North Wales Police thwart thieves in break-in

John Wood · 19 May, 2017
police tape

North Wales Police are seeking the public’s assistance following a burglary at Pontblyddyn, Service Station, in Flintshire, at approximately 2am on Thursday May 18.

Detective inspector Jackie Downes at Mold CID said: “During the break-in offenders attempted to steal a significant quantity of tobacco.

“However, due to the prompt arrival of patrolling officers they were thwarted but unfortunately made off before they could be arrested.

“If anyone has any information about this incident or witnessed any suspicious behaviour or activity please contact us. It is worth reminding members of the public to remain vigilant at all times and if you see any suspicious behaviour contact police immediately.”

“I’d like to emphasise the importance of adequate security on all business premises. We are all fortunate to live and work in a low crime area but this has come about through hard work with our partners and the local community. We need assistance to help prevent these incidents in the first place, identify who may be responsible and report suspicious activity immediately.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote V071107.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH pilots convenience store franchise wi...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

DCC reports strong growth in annual results

MRH pilots convenience store franchise wi...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Kay Group secures fourth new-to-industry...

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

MRH pilots convenience store franchise wi...

Forecourt property values hit record high

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions