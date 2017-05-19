CCTV pics released of drive-off man
Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of a man who was driving a car involved in four drive-offs.
In the incident the CCTV picture is taken from, the driver of a silver MG ZR refuelled the vehicle at the BP garage on the westbound A14 near Kettering with £25 of petrol, before driving off without paying, at about 2.30pm on Friday, May 5. The same vehicle has since been used in three further drive-offs.
He is described as white, with short dark or black hair. He is aged in his 30s and about 6ft with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoody, dark jeans and dark shoes.
To see the image click here
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 17000187102.
