CCTV pics released of drive-off man

Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of a man who was driving a car involved in four drive-offs.

In the incident the CCTV picture is taken from, the driver of a silver MG ZR refuelled the vehicle at the BP garage on the westbound A14 near Kettering with £25 of petrol, before driving off without paying, at about 2.30pm on Friday, May 5. The same vehicle has since been used in three further drive-offs.

He is described as white, with short dark or black hair. He is aged in his 30s and about 6ft with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoody, dark jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 17000187102.

