Certas Energy appoints new head of dealer sales

Certas Energy has appointed Craig Nugent as head of dealer sales, a new position created to strengthen the company’s drive for retail growth.

Nugent joins from Eastwood Park, a training facility for the healthcare industry, based in Gloucestershire, where he was business development director. Prior to that he was managing director, Europe Middle East and Africa for car wash manufacturer, Ryko Solutions.

“The appointment of Craig is further proof of our long-term commitment to the dealer market,” explained Ramsay MacDonald, retail director, Certas Energy.

“Craig has vast experience in strategic planning and implementation and he will play a leading role as we look to equip our retail division to meet ambitious long-term growth targets.

“We now have a 500-strong Gulf network and in the coming years our aim is to increase the quality and size of the network and establish Gulf as a top three brand.

“At the heart of the Gulf offering is our strong day-to-day relationships with dealers and with Craig’s skills and direction, no matter how large we grow this core value will not be compromised.”

Nugent’s petrol retailing experience began in 1992 when he joined Roadchef, before moving to Gulf Oil (Great Britain). In 1998, following the sale of the company to Shell, he moved to Shell as general manager, special projects.

He said: “I am delighted to be part of Certas Energy at such an exciting time in its evolution. Gulf was an important part of my formative years, I loved the brand and when it returned to the UK I always felt that at some point I would be part of it again.

“My career path led me away from the industry in 2012 but now is the right time to return. I have been following the fortunes of Certas Energy for several years and am impressed with how much they have achieved in the dealer market in such a short timeframe. The time is right for me to get back in the fold and play a part in Gulf’s future.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: