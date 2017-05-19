Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Certas Energy appoints new head of dealer sales

John Wood · 19 May, 2017
Craig Nugent, head of dealer sales, Certas

Certas Energy has appointed Craig Nugent as head of dealer sales, a new position created to strengthen the company’s drive for retail growth.

Nugent joins from Eastwood Park, a training facility for the healthcare industry, based in Gloucestershire, where he was business development director. Prior to that he was managing director, Europe Middle East and Africa for car wash manufacturer, Ryko Solutions.

“The appointment of Craig is further proof of our long-term commitment to the dealer market,” explained Ramsay MacDonald, retail director, Certas Energy.

“Craig has vast experience in strategic planning and implementation and he will play a leading role as we look to equip our retail division to meet ambitious long-term growth targets.

“We now have a 500-strong Gulf network and in the coming years our aim is to increase the quality and size of the network and establish Gulf as a top three brand.

“At the heart of the Gulf offering is our strong day-to-day relationships with dealers and with Craig’s skills and direction, no matter how large we grow this core value will not be compromised.”

Nugent’s petrol retailing experience began in 1992 when he joined Roadchef, before moving to Gulf Oil (Great Britain). In 1998, following the sale of the company to Shell, he moved to Shell as general manager, special projects.

He said: “I am delighted to be part of Certas Energy at such an exciting time in its evolution. Gulf was an important part of my formative years, I loved the brand and when it returned to the UK I always felt that at some point I would be part of it again.

“My career path led me away from the industry in 2012 but now is the right time to return. I have been following the fortunes of Certas Energy for several years and am impressed with how much they have achieved in the dealer market in such a short timeframe. The time is right for me to get back in the fold and play a part in Gulf’s future.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH pilots convenience store franchise wi...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

DCC reports strong growth in annual results

MRH pilots convenience store franchise wi...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Kay Group secures fourth new-to-industry...

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

MRH pilots convenience store franchise wi...

Forecourt property values hit record high

Poll

See Results

With so much talk about plans for 'toxic charges' on the most polluting vehicles, do you think drivers of diesel-engined vehicles are being unfairly demonised?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions