Topaz re-introduces promotion for third year

Irish fuel and convenience retailer Topaz has partnered with two of Ireland’s leading sportspeople, Kevin McManamon and Bríd Stack, to launch its Cash for Clubs 2017 promotion and encourage people across Ireland to go the extra mile for their local community.

The programme offers clubs of all types and sizes across the island of Ireland the chance to win up to €10,000 in funding with a total of €200,000 in cash prizes as part of the initiative, which returns for a third year.

Speaking at the launch of Cash for Clubs, Topaz marketing director Margaret Barron said: “With 430 forecourts located nationwide and a presence in every county on the island of Ireland, Topaz is really at the heart of Irish communities and we understand the important role of local clubs in bringing people together. Following the huge success of ‘Cash for Clubs’ over the past two years, we are thrilled to continue this initiative in 2017 by recognising the hard work of club networks across the country and contributing a further €200,000 to local clubs.

Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ is open to all clubs no matter how big or small, so whether your local club is passionate about sport, dance, food or even language based, we are encouraging people to go that extra mile for their chosen club by collecting ‘Cash for Clubs’ tokens at Topaz service stations. It is also a great opportunity to get your friends, family and neighbours to come together to help to win funds for your local community.”

Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ ambassador Kevin McManamon added: “I’m very happy to be involved in this year’s Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ initiative, which plays a vital role in bringing clubs and communities even further in their efforts to secure much-needed support and funds. I have seen first-hand how challenging it can be for clubs to continually raise funds to keep services and facilities to the standard they need to be.

“With Topaz Cash for Clubs, everyone can get behind their local club and help show their support for a cause they feel strongly about – whether it’s a team they play for, a local music group they’re involved with or simply a club they follow.”

The programme works through the Topaz Play or Park Loyalty platform. Clubs can register at its website and then members of the club and customers in their community can start collecting tokens using a Play or Park gametag, which are available in-store or through the Topaz Play or Park app.

One token is awarded for every spend of €30/£20 or more on fuel, and once the gametag has been linked to the chosen club tokens will be automatically allocated to it. Once a club has collected 2,000 tokens, it will be automatically entered into a prize draw. The first club drawn will scoop €10,000, with 10 clubs thereafter winning €5,000, and 140 clubs after this receiving €1,000. The promotion will run until Sunday August 13.

