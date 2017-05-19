Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its sites within M25

Top 50 Indie HKS Retail (HKS), which is headquartered in Leicester, has announced the opening of two further sites in the London area, continuing its programme of expansion.

This now means HKS has four sites within the M25 and nearly 70 sites nationally. The new acquisitions have fully opened and will benefit from investment to introduce new shop, food and forecourt offers. The latest deals take the number of sites acquired and streamed this year to eight.

Shane Thakrar, CEO of HKS, said: “We are very proud of the progress we are making against our strategy and plans to grow sites and expand our offers. These sites are a superb addition to HKS’ rapid expansion in London and indeed across the UK. They are also a testament to the broadening of our site base and our growing relationship with existing and new partners in bringing better offers to our customers everywhere.”

HKS has also been redeveloping sites with two major projects opened in the past few months and is well advanced on a multi-million pound investment plan to redevelop further sites with the stated aim of providing new offers and facilities to customers bringing new partners into sites across the UK.

