CNG Fuels joins gas suppliers' trade association

CNG Fuels, the UK’s leading operator of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling infrastructure and provider of compressed biomethane (Bio-CNG), has joined the Natural Gas Vehicle Network (NGV N), the trade association that represents participants from across the Natural Gas industry supply chain.

Baden Gowrie-Smith, CFO at CNG Fuels, said: “CNG Fuels has joined the NGV Network to benefit from and contribute to a strong collective voice for the gas transportation industry.”

CNG Fuels develops, owns and operates Bio-CNG distribution infrastructure including refuelling stations, trailers and vehicles and is rolling out a UK-wide network of refuelling facilities to service customer’s vehicle fleets and their off-grid energy needs.

The company provides Bio-CNG that is biomethane which is 100% sourced from food waste, independently verified and approved by the Department for Transport’s Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO).

Mike Foster of NGV N said of the newest member: “CNG Fuels is the leading operator of CNG refuelling infrastructure and provider of compressed biomethane and so we are delighted to welcome them into membership of NGV N.

We look forward to working with CNG Fuels in championing natural gas as a transport fuel for HGVs. CNG Fuels has ambitious future aims - to develop a Bio-CNG refuelling network with the capability to service all of the UK’s major trucking routes; to build a network that is so reliable and dispenses CNG at such a low cost, that Bio-CNG is the only sensible choice for fleet operators; and to see HGV fleets in the UK catch up with international peers by running predominantly on low-emissions, low-cost biomethane. As a leading trade association we will do all we can to support them.”

