Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Brookfield Group supports local cancer charity

John Wood · 24 May, 2017
Sponsored cyclists outside Shell Pocklington

Top 50 Indie The Brookfield Group is sponsoring a team of cyclists aiming to raise funds for a local cancer charity.

Brookfield director Aziz Patel said: “When our good friend and colleague Graham Kennedy, an industry veteran in the forecourt arena, asked us to help raise funds for a cycle ride from York to Paris in aid of cancer, we were only too delighted to sponsor the team.

“Our staff and customers at our flagship site, Shell Pocklington Services on the main A1079, play a big part in helping local and regional charities. It is a great cause and so many people have been touched by the effects of cancer on their family and friends.”

The charity they are raising funds for is York Against Cancer, which turn 30 this year. The team left from York Minster on Thursday May 18. They cycled to Hull, took a North Sea ferry and got back onto the saddle once the boat docked on the continent. The cycling distance is 370 miles and the sea crossing 232, totalling 602 miles.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its number of si...

Spar claims top spot as largest forecourt...

Certas Energy appoints new head of dealer...

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its number of si...

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions