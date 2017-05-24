Brookfield Group supports local cancer charity

Top 50 Indie The Brookfield Group is sponsoring a team of cyclists aiming to raise funds for a local cancer charity.

Brookfield director Aziz Patel said: “When our good friend and colleague Graham Kennedy, an industry veteran in the forecourt arena, asked us to help raise funds for a cycle ride from York to Paris in aid of cancer, we were only too delighted to sponsor the team.

“Our staff and customers at our flagship site, Shell Pocklington Services on the main A1079, play a big part in helping local and regional charities. It is a great cause and so many people have been touched by the effects of cancer on their family and friends.”

The charity they are raising funds for is York Against Cancer, which turn 30 this year. The team left from York Minster on Thursday May 18. They cycled to Hull, took a North Sea ferry and got back onto the saddle once the boat docked on the continent. The cycling distance is 370 miles and the sea crossing 232, totalling 602 miles.

