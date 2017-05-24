Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Cashier threatened with knife during robbery

John Wood · 24 May, 2017
police tape

Detectives investigating a robbery at a petrol station in Bourne End, Hemel Hempstead, are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred at the Shell service station in Stoney Lane, shortly after 8pm on Monday, May 22.

Two men entered the store and looked around before approaching the cashier. One of the men then leaped over the counter and threatened the cashier with a knife while demanding he hand over cash and cigarettes.

As customers entered the store, they were threatened by the second man and police were called.

The two suspects made off in a white van with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The first suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black beanie hat, a blue jacket and jeans, a red T-shirt with white lettering on the front and black gloves.

The second is described as a white man, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark hooded jumper with writing on it and dark coloured trousers.

Detective constable Jane Swift, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident but the victim has understandably been left shaken by the ordeal.

“We are doing everything we can to trace the people responsible and have a number of leads we are currently exploring. However, I would also appeal to members of the public who may be able to assist with the investigation to please come forward.

“If you saw what happened, saw two people acting suspiciously, or saw a white van leaving the area, please get in touch straightaway.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dacorum Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/4153.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through its anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its number of si...

Spar claims top spot as largest forecourt...

Certas Energy appoints new head of dealer...

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its number of si...

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions