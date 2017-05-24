Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Mass adoption of electric vehicles much closer says study

John Wood · 24 May, 2017
electric charging Chevrolet Bolt

Mass ownership of electric cars could occur much earlier than previously thought, according to a report by UBS.

An in-depth study by the bank suggests the cost of owning an electric car will draw level with that of a traditional combustion engine vehicle as early as next year in Europe, leading to earlier than expected adoption of battery vehicles by the public.

It predicted an “inflection point for demand” for battery-driven cars after dismantling a Chevrolet Bolt, the first mass-market long range electric vehicle, to examine its parts and determine its true production costs.

It estimated the Bolt cost $28,700 to manufacture, significantly less than expected, and reported its electric motor contains just three moving parts compared with 113 in the engine of a Volkswagen Golf. It estimated that would result in maintenance costs of $255 for the Bolt, compared with $610 in a Golf.

It forecast that the total cost of ownership, which includes fuel and other running costs, will draw level with traditionally powered vehicles next year in Europe, and in 2023 in China and 2025 in the US.

“People focus on the sticker price, but they underestimate the difference in the cost of running the vehicle,” said Patrick Hummel, UBS automotive analyst who led the research. “There is likely more demand than we thought previously,” the research said. As a result, UBS has raised its expectations for global electric vehicle sales by 50%, predicting that 14% of all cars sold globally in 2025 will be battery driven, and electric vehicles will account for one in three cars sold in Europe.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its number of si...

Spar claims top spot as largest forecourt...

Certas Energy appoints new head of dealer...

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

London Transport tenders for hydrogen buses

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its number of si...

Smuggler sentenced to three years in jail

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions