Advice on terrorism precautions given to filling station owners

After the UK government raised the terrorism threat level to its highest rating of critical following the Manchester bombing, the PRA has issued guidance to its members on simple precautions they can take.

It advised members to brief staff on the increased threat level and ask them to remain vigilant, and that if they or their staff suspect immediate danger they should call 999.

It says staff should be encouraged to escalate suspicious activity on or near sites immediately, and they should have contact information to enable them to reach the appropriate people day and night.

The identity of all contractors and suppliers visiting sites should be verified before they are allowed access to non-public and hazardous areas.

And members were advised to ensure staff know what action to take in the event of an incident, to ensure their own safety and that members of the public.

Euro Garages has issued advice to all its staff. It began by extending its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the incident and in particular the victims and their families.

It reminded staff of the Euro Garages Terrorism Protocol: Run-Hide-Tell

In the event of an armed attack, it says:

RUN

Escape if you can.

Consider the safest options.

Is there a safe route?

Can you get there without exposing yourself to greater danger?

Insist others leave you.

Leave belongings behind.

HIDE

If you can’t run, hide.

Find cover from gunfire (e.g. substantial brickwork/heavy reinforced walls).

Cover from view does not mean you are safe – bullets go through glass, brick, metal and wood.

If you can see the attacker, they may be able to see you.

Be aware of your exits.

Try not to get trapped.

Be quiet, silence your phone.

Lock/barricade yourself in.

Move away from any doors.

TELL

Call 999 – what do the police need to know?

Location – where are the suspects?

Direction – where did you last see the suspects?

Descriptions – describe the attacker, numbers, features, clothing, weapons, etc.

Further information – casualties, type of injury, building information, entrances, exits, hostages, etc.

Escalate to SM/AM or Line Manager as soon as it is safe to do so.

Stop others from entering the building if it is safe to do so.

Euro Garages also reminded staff and colleagues of the procedures in place should a bomb threat take place.

In the event of a bomb threat, it advised:

Stay calm. Don’t panic and don’t cause others to panic.

Carefully write down the exact words used, including any code words.

Try and ask the following:

Where exactly is the bomb placed?

When is it due to go off?

What does it look like?

What kind of bomb is it?

How did you get it into the building?

Dial 999 and ask for police/fire service.

Evacuate the premises to a Bomb Threat Assembly Point – this must be at least 500 metres from the site – 5 minutes brisk walk, ideally an open space and away from glass/buildings. Brief your team on where this is. Display the Bomb Threat Location with your Fire Assembly Point location.

Cone off access to site.

Inform your Site Manager and Area Manager as soon as you can, following the escalation process if required.

Prevent people entering site/shop/restaurant and do not allow customers to return to their vehicles until the incident is over.

Do not return to site/shop/restaurant until the all-clear is given by the police.

Report the incident to the Petroleum Licensing Authority by telephone as soon as possible if you are a PFS.

Complete an Incident Form.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: