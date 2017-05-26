Maxol opens its third largest development in Ireland

Irish forecourt convenience retailer The Maxol Group has opened its third largest development in Ireland at Ballycoolin following the launch of Maxol M3 Mulhuddart last year.

Located on the N3 on a 2.5-acre site, the new services have been constructed using a contemporary design, similar to the state of the art facilities opened last month at A26 Tannaghmore Services, in Northern Ireland.

After an investment of more than €4m, Maxol Ballycoolin Services provides 50 new jobs in the area and offers food brands, O’Brien’s Sandwich Cafe, Abrakebabra and the Bagel Factory. Maxol’s first drive-thru Starbucks is due to open at the site in the summer.

The Maxol Group has appointed Aramark, a global specialist in food service, as its licensee to operate the new Maxol Ballycoolin Services. The team will be led by Agnis Punculis (above right), who will manage the new facilities.

Maxol Group chief executive Brian Donaldson said: “Ballycoolin Services is our second site opening in two weeks and brings the number of large-scale developments with a heavy focus on freshly prepared food with partner franchise brands to three locations in Ireland.

“Our move into this specialist sector of the forecourt channel started back in April 2016 at our award winning M3 Mulhuddart Services, which has proved to be extremely popular with our growing number of customers. We are delighted to be showcasing the latest food offers at Ballycoolin from O'Brien’s, Bagel Factory and Abrakebabra; and to announce the opening of our first drive-thru Starbucks in the summer, bringing great coffee to our customers.”

The opening of Maxol Ballycoolin Services also provides a Maxwash car wash facility, internal seating for 95 people, free Wi-Fi, and parking for 50 vehicles. The 8,000sq ft development has been fitted out with technology to harness solar energy and harvest rain water to ensure it has a low carbon footprint.

