Certas Energy sites raise funds for guide dogs

Certas Energy has raised £3,000 for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association from the sale of plastic bags across its 25 forecourts in Scotland.

The cheque presentation took place at the Abbeygate Filling Station in Forfar, which is situated close to a guide dog training centre.

In attendance at the Gulf forecourt were Certas Energy staff and a team of local volunteers from the charity, along with three of their Labrador guide dogs. The cheque was presented by Certas Energy’s Colin Levy and Neil Broadley.

“It’s a fantastic charity and our customers and staff really appreciate that their 5ps are being handed over to such a worthwhile cause,” explained Colin, coco operations manager at Certas Energy.

“The money will be used to train-up new dogs and, as part of the charity’s ‘Name a Puppy’ scheme, we involved staff and customers across our network to help chose two names. We are delighted that Guide Dogs has duly accepted the names Bonnie and Clyde.”

“We are hugely appreciative and really can’t thank Certas Energy enough for its continued support,” added Kyla Stratton, business development manager, guide dogs.

