Cash machine theft acccused sent to Crown Court

John Wood · 26 May, 2017
Two men have appeared before Blackburn magistrates charged with the attempted theft from a cash machine at a Simonstone petrol station in Lancashire.

The men, both from Greater Manchester, were arrested in the early hours of Monday, after being found hiding in fields following the launch of the police helicopter and deployment of a dog team.

The court heard the alarm was raised by residents in the area who were disturbed by the sound of someone breaking into the Tesco filling station.

At the hearing Carl David Wilcox, 36, of Cheriton Drive, Bolton, and Craig Hurst, 36, of Brooks Drive, Failsworth, were sent in custody by magistrates to Preston Crown Court.

They have been scheduled to appear at another hearing at the Crown Court on Monday, June 26.

