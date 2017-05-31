Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Scottish MSPs report problem with deposit return scheme

John Wood · 31 May, 2017
ACS chief executive James Lowman

An influential committee of Scottish MSPs has acknowledged that convenience retailers do not have the space to facilitate a deposit return scheme (DRS).

The report by the Environmental Sub Group in the Scottish Parliament has identified that one of the central barriers to a deposit return scheme is the “lack of space for DRS collection facilities in smaller shops or independent retailers”.

Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman said: “We are pleased that the committee has acknowledged one of the significant challenges that DRS present for retailers. Our most recent polling has suggested that 71% either simply do not have space in their stores for a deposit return scheme, or would have to make changes to their stores to make space. We will continue to make the case for an effective litter strategy which focuses on making the most of existing kerbside recycling facilities.”

Scottish Grocers Federation chief executive Pete Cheema said: “The committee is right to focus primarily on the wider context of waste generation and disposal rather than on deposit and return specifically. DRS is not the right solution for Scotland – investing in kerbside is best for retailers, consumers and the environment.”

The report identified a number of other barriers and raised questions such as:

• The volume of recycling in each of the 32 local authorities varies, realistically is there enough packaging in the litter stream?

• Is it sustainable to make DRS available option in cost and waste management?

• The quality of recyclable material must be to a high standard for DRS to be profitable and sustainable. Current plastics market shows that due to cross contamination 30-40% plastic packaging is unusable material.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Applegreen reveals addition of 16 sites s...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Spar claims top spot as largest forecourt...

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its sites within...

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Gloucester site added to Euro Garages por...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions