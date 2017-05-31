Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Honda opens "Europe's most advanced public charging station"

John Wood · 31 May, 2017
Honda's new charging station

Honda has opened what it claims is Europe’s most advanced public charging station for plug-in vehicles at its R&D facility in Offenbach, Germany.

The station uses state-of-the-art 940V technology, enabling up to four vehicles to charge simultaneously with different types of connectors.

The public charging station is powered by renewable energy sources, including via a photovoltaic carport canopy. Its 940V capability can deliver up to a maximum of 150kW of energy across four simultaneous connections.

The charging station will be operated by Honda R&D Europe and the company says it is “future-proofed” for the next generations of electric vehicle technology. While the station can be used by current models of plug-in cars, vans, bicycles or scooters, its maximum high-voltage capability is designed to cope with the demands of future vehicles that have not yet been conceived.

Honda R&D Europe’s investment in the charging station is part of the ‘Smart Company’ research project within the city of Offenbach, which aims to develop more intelligent and efficient ways of using energy resources. The 940V capability will enable new possibilities for Honda’s internal research into electromobility, in line with its recently-announced ‘Electric Vision’ strategy.

In a later phase of the research project, Honda R&D Europe intends to install a new hydrogen filling station with integrated hydrogen generation at the Offenbach site. Like the 940V plug-in charging station, it can be supplied exclusively with power from renewable energy sources. It will also have intelligent back-to-grid energy storage and transmission capability for the local power networks.

Yasunori Oku, executive vice president, Honda R&D Europe (Deutschland) GmbH, said: “We see Europe and especially Germany as one of the most important regions for expansion and progress in electromobility. Honda R&D Europe is intensifying its research efforts at its Offenbach site and is contributing to the rapid expansion of the public charging infrastructure.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Applegreen reveals addition of 16 sites s...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Spar claims top spot as largest forecourt...

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its sites within...

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Gloucester site added to Euro Garages por...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions