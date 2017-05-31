Topaz rolls out Photo-Me booths at service stations

Irish fuel and convenience retailer Topaz has partnered with Photo-Me to facilitate the rollout of its ID compliant photobooths in Topaz service stations.

The photobooths will allow applicants to capture and transfer their Photo-ID straight to the Irish passport office to accompany their online passport renewal application.

With a combined investment of €1m, installation has already been completed in 15 service stations – with plans to increase this to 50 by the end of 2017. Topaz is the first forecourt retailer to partner with Photo-Me and offer this service to its customers.

Photo-Me Ireland has itself invested over €6m in technology and equipment, to become the first company licenced by the Department of Foreign Affairs to capture and handover digital photos as part of the online passport application.

Once photos are captured and transferred to the passport office, applicants will receive a print out with four images they can use for future ID requirements. Users will also receive a unique code which will allow them to attach their photo to their online passport renewal application.

Niall Anderton, managing director, Topaz, said of the partnership: “The introduction of Photo-Me booths in Topaz service stations adds yet another dimension to the many services we offer our customers. Topaz is committed to providing the best customer experience for all of those who choose to visit our service stations, and this is just another exciting development for Topaz nationwide.

“The services provided by Photo-Me booths greatly simplify the process of applying for passport renewal, and we are delighted to provide this convenience for consumers across Ireland.”

Patrick Brennan, managing director Photo-Me, said: “Photo-Me Ireland is delighted to have agreed a five-year licence with Topaz for the placement of our latest technology photobooths that will enable Topaz customers renew their passports as well as print traditional photo IDs.

“The Topaz network throughout Ireland will ensure we have a photobooth within 5km of 95% of the population at convenient and easy to access locations. We are delighted to be associated with such a trusted brand for this new service.”

