Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Topaz rolls out Photo-Me booths at service stations

John Wood · 31 May, 2017
Topaz Dublin Airport

Irish fuel and convenience retailer Topaz has partnered with Photo-Me to facilitate the rollout of its ID compliant photobooths in Topaz service stations.

The photobooths will allow applicants to capture and transfer their Photo-ID straight to the Irish passport office to accompany their online passport renewal application.

With a combined investment of €1m, installation has already been completed in 15 service stations – with plans to increase this to 50 by the end of 2017. Topaz is the first forecourt retailer to partner with Photo-Me and offer this service to its customers.

Photo-Me Ireland has itself invested over €6m in technology and equipment, to become the first company licenced by the Department of Foreign Affairs to capture and handover digital photos as part of the online passport application.

Once photos are captured and transferred to the passport office, applicants will receive a print out with four images they can use for future ID requirements. Users will also receive a unique code which will allow them to attach their photo to their online passport renewal application.

Niall Anderton, managing director, Topaz, said of the partnership: “The introduction of Photo-Me booths in Topaz service stations adds yet another dimension to the many services we offer our customers. Topaz is committed to providing the best customer experience for all of those who choose to visit our service stations, and this is just another exciting development for Topaz nationwide.

“The services provided by Photo-Me booths greatly simplify the process of applying for passport renewal, and we are delighted to provide this convenience for consumers across Ireland.”

Patrick Brennan, managing director Photo-Me, said: “Photo-Me Ireland is delighted to have agreed a five-year licence with Topaz for the placement of our latest technology photobooths that will enable Topaz customers renew their passports as well as print traditional photo IDs.

“The Topaz network throughout Ireland will ensure we have a photobooth within 5km of 95% of the population at convenient and easy to access locations. We are delighted to be associated with such a trusted brand for this new service.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Applegreen reveals addition of 16 sites s...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Spar claims top spot as largest forecourt...

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its sites within...

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Gloucester site added to Euro Garages por...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions