Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Opec extends oil output restriction deal into 2018

John Wood · 31 May, 2017
Delegates at an OPEC meeting

OPEC, the oil exporters' group, has decided to extend output restrictions until March 2018 at its meeting in Vienna on May 30.

The group was discussing whether to extend the oil production reductions agreed last year and due to expire at the end of June, alongside delegates from some oil suppliers outside OPEC.

Two key players had already stated that they want to extend the existing limit for nine months, until March next year: OPEC's biggest producer, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, the biggest exporter outside the organisation.

At their last meeting at the end of November, OPEC and 11 non-members, including Russia, agreed to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017. The decision initially pushed oil prices above US$50 per barrel.

However, rising fracking production in the US, combined with weak demand in China, have since led to dropping prices.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Applegreen reveals addition of 16 sites s...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Spar claims top spot as largest forecourt...

Top 50 Indie HKS doubles its sites within...

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Gloucester site added to Euro Garages por...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions