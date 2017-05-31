Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Applegreen has added 16 sites this year

John Wood · 31 May, 2017
Applegreen's motorway service area at Lisburn

Applegreen has reported that it has added 16 sites to its estate since the start of January and that it has a strong pipeline of new sites both in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

At the company’s AGM, Daniel Kitchen, chairman of Applegreen, said it had a positive start to the 2017 financial year both in terms of trading and the development of the business.

He said: “Our business in Ireland is delivering strong growth in non-fuel sales in particular while fuel margin experience has been in line with 2016. We continue to enjoy good growth in UK food sales as we expand our branded food offering.”

In the Republic of Ireland Applegreen has added four new petrol filling stations (PFS), one new service area and five dealer sites. In the UK it has opened three new PFS as well as its latest motorway service area in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

It has also opened two new PFS sites in the New England area of the US, and Kitchen said it has made very good progress in generating further opportunities to grow in that region. It has added to it management team to cater for the growth planned in the region.

Applegreen has also completed six rebrands/ upgrades so far this year including two former PFS sites in Great Britain that have been upgraded to trunk road service areas.

Kitchen added: “The pipeline of service areas continues to develop in both Ireland and the UK. We have a significant number of prospects in both core markets at various stages of the planning process and are confident of further expanding our businesses in each territory.”

He also revealed the company intended to pay a maiden dividend of 1.25c per share in June 2017. He said: “We committed to a prudent dividend policy at the time of our IPO and our financial performance since then warrants this move to deliver further shareholder value.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Applegreen reveals addition of 16 sites s...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Welcome Break secures £440m funding package

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

Gas-to-liquid fuel could be answer to die...

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions