Durham police release CCTV image after robbery

John Wood · 02 June, 2017

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a robbery at a petrol station in County Durham.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Tuesday, May 30, at the BP Garage in Alma Place, Dragonville, and a small number of goods were taken.

Detective inspector Andy Reynolds said: “Although this was distressing for those involved, thankfully nobody was injured and I’d like to reassure people this was an isolated incident.

“I am keen to identify the man in the CCTV images and speak to him in relation to this. Anyone who recognises the man should call us as soon as possible.”

The suspect is described as white, between 28 and 34 years old, medium to broad build and 5ft 10inch to 6ft 2inch in height. He has also been described as having brown stubble.

He was wearing thick black square framed glasses, a dark blue bobble hat, gloves and a hoodie with tassels and a double pocket on the front. He had dark tracksuit bottoms on and dark trainers.

After the incident, the suspect rode off on a bike towards the Gilesgate area of Durham.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 497 of May 30.

Keywords:

Related articles:

