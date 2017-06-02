Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Nissan partners power company in electric vehicle development

John Wood · 02 June, 2017
Northern Powergrid's Patrick Erwin with Nissan's Leaf electric car

Nissan and electricity distribution company Northern Powergrid have announced that they have signed an agreement that will see them co-operate over the next six years on a series of innovation projects to explore how electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, and smart technologies can support energy networks.

Many experts warn that one of the biggest barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles is likely to be the challenge to the ability of the grid to cope with new patterns of power demand.

Nissan and Northern Powergrid will explore how new technologies can enhance the capacity, capability and resilience of the northern region’s power network to make it more active and responsive to the growing and changing demands of both domestic and commercial customers.

Northern Powergrid is also expected to support Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility blueprint, which aims to show how EVs can work in conjunction with the grid through so-called vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies to better manage peaks and troughs in supply and demand.

Jim Cardwell, head of trading and innovation at Northern Powergrid, said: “Building on what we are already doing around innovation projects, this signals the start of a ground-breaking industry partnership to explore new innovations that could support the creation of smarter, greener energy networks and help shape future technologies to support the efficient roll-out of electric vehicles.”

Patrick Erwin, policy and markets director at Northern Powergrid, said: “By bringing together our expertise we will help the region - as part of the Northern Powerhouse - play a leading role in exploring innovation and technological advances that could potentially benefit future generations, communities, businesses and industries both in and outside of the UK.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 April 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.7367.90128.72118.72
East Midlands119.95131.24118.34
London120.8753.90129.98119.12
North East119.40130.73117.21
North West120.01128.97118.13
Northern Ireland119.1063.50117.39
Scotland119.90126.33117.67
South East121.0958.50129.83119.18
South West120.38128.30118.45
Wales119.75125.03118.03
West Midlands120.3661.57130.37118.53
Yorkshire & Humber119.72129.97118.08
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Applegreen reveals addition of 16 sites s...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Welcome Break secures £440m funding package

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

Gas-to-liquid fuel could be answer to die...

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions