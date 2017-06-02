High-profile campaign to track down violent robbery pair

Police in Sussex have launched a high-profile campaign to track down two violent criminals, one of whom was armed with a Samurai sword, who attacked forecourt staff during a robbery.

They have released CCTV film of the attack and it has been the lead item on local TV news programmes and in the regional press.

The attack happened at the Esso Service Station in Mayfield Road, Cross-in-Hand, at around 3.10am on Saturday, March 25, when two men burst in, one armed with a large knife and the other carrying a Samurai sword.

The attack lasted approximately two minutes during which time one shop worker was hit over the head and the other was pushed to the ground and dragged along the floor. The two suspects then made off empty-handed in a vehicle that may have been parked in a nearby car park. The vehicle headed off at high speed towards Heathfield.

The victims, both local men, aged 30 and 49, were taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital to be checked over and were discharged later the same day.

Those responsible are both described as white men, wearing black or dark clothing and had local accents. While their faces are not particularly visible in the CCTV footage, police are hoping that someone might recognise them from their build or the way they move.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw something or may have information regarding the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 200 of 25/03.

Video from the incident can be seen by clicking here.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: