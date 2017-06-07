Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Essar's Stanlow refinery makes donation to local charity

John Wood · 07 June, 2017
Charity members presented with cheque

Wirral-based charity Sundowns recently received a donation of £3,000 from Essar at Stanlow, in recognition of the refinery reaching one million hours without a recordable injury.

The donation was made through Essar’s Let’s Give programme, which links safety milestones to charitable giving.  Employees nominate the charities they would like to benefit when a notable safety target is reached. 

Sundowns stands for supporting and understanding the needs of Down’s syndrome. The charity is based on the Wirral, and supports individuals with Down’s syndrome, their parents and carers. They provide support and a range of activities and social opportunities to improve confidence, build relationships and enhance skills.

Electrical engineer Stephen Marsden explained why he had nominated the Sundowns charity.  “Seven years ago, we welcomed our son Oscar into our lives. Minutes after he was born, we discovered that Oscar had Down’s syndrome. Having little knowledge or experience of the condition, we were extremely grateful for the support that Sundowns gave our family.  

“Through the charity, we have met other families in the area who have children with Down’s syndrome, which is great not only as a support network, but we also have plenty of fun when all the families get together.”

Kim Page, trustee of Sundowns, commented: “We are very grateful to Essar for their donation. It will go towards one of our most popular activities; Forest Schools. We have plenty of activities for the children directly affected by their condition, whereas our Forest Schools bring whole families together, providing an opportunity for everyone to get involved in learning new skills and making memories.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 5 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.1757.90126.31116.78
East Midlands117.45126.76116.50
London117.9457.23127.08116.86
North East116.9959.90127.74116.06
North West117.61126.45116.65
Northern Ireland116.4764.90123.90115.64
Scotland117.61126.86116.28
South East118.4355.83127.72117.30
South West117.93128.36116.73
Wales117.22124.25116.05
West Midlands117.74129.23116.98
Yorkshire & Humber117.2654.90128.16116.43
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Union ballots for industrial action at St...

Applegreen has added 16 sites this year

High-profile campaign to track down viole...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

MRH opens first trial site with Co-op

Applegreen has added 16 sites this year

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions