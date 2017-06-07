Raiders steal cash machine from Scottish petrol station

Police Scotland have launched an appeal for witnesses after raiders stole a cash machine from a Borders petrol station.

The suspects forced entry to Harrison’s Petrol Station on Edinburgh Road in Peebles, stole the free-standing ATM with a four-figure sum of cash in it, and made off in a red VW Golf in the direction of Eddleston at around 2.35am on Monday, June 5.

The male suspect is described as being of large build, wearing a black hooded top and a black balaclava. He was wearing a white t-shirt with navy tracksuit bottoms.

Officers are now asking anyone with information to get in contact.

Detective constable Callum Peoples of Galashiels CID said: “This break-in has caused a considerable amount of damage and deprived the owner of a valuable piece of equipment for his business.

“We believe someone will have information that can help us to trace the subject. Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 0351.”

