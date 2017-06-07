Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Election candidates visit Stockton forecourt

John Wood · 07 June, 2017
Retailer John Stevenson (left) with Labour candidate Paul Johnson

Independent forecourt retailer John Stevenson has hosted visits to his Nisa store from his prospective parliamentary candidates (PPCs) in advance of the General Election.

The site is in the Stockton South constituency in Cleveland and PPC Paul Johnson attended from the Labour Party as well as Liberal Democrat candidate Drew Durning.

Stevenson used the visit to discuss the impact of the business rates revaluation, retail crime and employment costs on his petrol forecourt store.

ACS has produced a short video detailing what to do when local decision makers come to visit stores, and how to points across. The video is available by clicking here.

