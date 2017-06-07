Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Valero rolls out relaunch of Supreme fuel

John Wood · 07 June, 2017
Supreme promotion on Texaco forecourt

Valero is rolling out the relaunch of its Supreme fuel across the rest of the UK, after its success in the North West earlier this year.

The ‘Save 10p per Litre on Supreme Fuel’ promotion is starting in Yorkshire and the Midlands in June, with other regions including Wales, the South West and the South East to follow.

The promotion will run from 12th June for six weeks across 140 Texaco sites. During this time, customers buying Supreme fuel at participating sites will receive 10 Star Rewards points per litre, equivalent to a 10p per litre saving.

The campaign will again be supported by regional radio and digital activity and encourages customers to ‘treat your car to Supreme’, informing drivers that Supreme fuel contains performance additives to help keep their engine performing at its best.

Valero reported that the relaunch in March across the North West saw positive results for Texaco retailers in terms of Supreme fuel sales, with many seeing growth of Supreme grades by over 15%.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director of sales and marketing, said: “We are extremely pleased with the results of the Supreme relaunch in the North West and we’ve received a lot of positive feedback from our retailers too. It’s great that we are now rolling out the promotion across the rest of the UK, starting with Yorkshire and the Midlands in June, and offering Texaco retailers the opportunity to grow their Supreme fuel sales.”

