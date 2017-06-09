Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

CCTV image released of suspect in Dorset robbery

John Wood · 09 June, 2017
CCTV of suspect

Dorset Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a robbery at a service station in Corfe Mullen – with a CCTV image of the suspect being released.

At approximately 9pm on Tuesday 6 June a man entered the Esso garage on Wareham Road and went to the till to purchase an item.

As he was being served, he reached over and grabbed money from the till and left the garage in the direction of Blandford Road.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 30 years old, and five feet ten inches tall. He was wearing a beanie hat with a logo on the front, a light grey Slazenger tracksuit, black and white striped socks and white trainers. No one was physically injured during the robbery.

Police constable Carmel Ryan, of East Dorset Police, said: “We have carried out enquiries but have so far been unable to locate the suspect.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Wareham Road at the relevant time and saw a man acting suspiciously to please contact Dorset Police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who recognises the man from the CCTV image.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident 55170084437. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 5 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.1757.90126.31116.78
East Midlands117.45126.76116.50
London117.9457.23127.08116.86
North East116.9959.90127.74116.06
North West117.61126.45116.65
Northern Ireland116.4764.90123.90115.64
Scotland117.61126.86116.28
South East118.4355.83127.72117.30
South West117.93128.36116.73
Wales117.22124.25116.05
West Midlands117.74129.23116.98
Yorkshire & Humber117.2654.90128.16116.43
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Terrorist suspect arrested after armed po...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Valero rolls out relaunch of Supreme fuel

Sales of new diesel cars plunge by 20% an...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Terrorist suspect arrested after armed po...

Applegreen has added 16 sites this year

Welcome Break secures £440m funding package

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions