CCTV image released of suspect in Dorset robbery

Dorset Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a robbery at a service station in Corfe Mullen – with a CCTV image of the suspect being released.

At approximately 9pm on Tuesday 6 June a man entered the Esso garage on Wareham Road and went to the till to purchase an item.

As he was being served, he reached over and grabbed money from the till and left the garage in the direction of Blandford Road.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 30 years old, and five feet ten inches tall. He was wearing a beanie hat with a logo on the front, a light grey Slazenger tracksuit, black and white striped socks and white trainers. No one was physically injured during the robbery.

Police constable Carmel Ryan, of East Dorset Police, said: “We have carried out enquiries but have so far been unable to locate the suspect.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Wareham Road at the relevant time and saw a man acting suspiciously to please contact Dorset Police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who recognises the man from the CCTV image.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident 55170084437. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

