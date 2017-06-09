Maxol opens its first Subway outlet with second planned

Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has officially opened its first Subway outlet.

The new franchise, at its Hightrees Service Station in Donaghadee, has created three full-time and six part-time jobs, and is operated by Henderson Retail, Maxol’s licensee.

Maxol plans to open its second Subway franchise at its company owned site, Belvoir Service Station, Shawsbridge, in October.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer of Maxol, said: “We are constantly looking at ways to enhance our fresh food offer for customers and I am delighted to welcome Subway, a global brand that provides made to order fresh and healthy submarine sandwiches and salads to do just that. Along with our symbol partner Spar, our choice and range means we are catering for the needs of our customers at lunchtime and throughout the day.”

Mark McCammond, retail director of Henderson Retail, added: “Together, in the true spirit of partnership, Maxol, Spar and Subway are forging strong brands together and giving customers terrific choices in fresh foods, with great service, at the best locations in Northern Ireland.”

