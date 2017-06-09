Cashier taken to hospital after hammer attack

A forecourt cashier had to be taken to hospital after armed raiders hit him with a hammer during a robbery at Stroud in Gloucestershire.

The attack took place at approximately 3am on Saturday 3 June after two men entered the BP garage on London Road, Stroud, and threatened a member of staff.

A knife was pointed at the cashier and he was asked to hand over money. He was then hit with what is believed to have been a hammer.

He sustained injuries to his hand and head and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. He was released later that morning.

One offender is described as white, wearing a dark tracksuit with white stripes on the shoulders and top of the legs.

The second offender is also described as white, was wearing a dark Superdry padded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a deerstalker hat.

Both offenders were wearing masks during the incident and fled the scene on foot away from the town centre.

Money was stolen from the till during the incident.

Gloucestershire Police officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have driven past and got dash cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote incident number 70 of 3 June 2017.

