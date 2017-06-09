Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Cashier taken to hospital after hammer attack

John Wood · 09 June, 2017
police tape

A forecourt cashier had to be taken to hospital after armed raiders hit him with a hammer during a robbery at Stroud in Gloucestershire.

The attack took place at approximately 3am on Saturday 3 June after two men entered the BP garage on London Road, Stroud, and threatened a member of staff.

A knife was pointed at the cashier and he was asked to hand over money. He was then hit with what is believed to have been a hammer.

He sustained injuries to his hand and head and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. He was released later that morning.

One offender is described as white, wearing a dark tracksuit with white stripes on the shoulders and top of the legs.

The second offender is also described as white, was wearing a dark Superdry padded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a deerstalker hat.

Both offenders were wearing masks during the incident and fled the scene on foot away from the town centre.

Money was stolen from the till during the incident.

Gloucestershire Police officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have driven past and got dash cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote incident number 70 of 3 June 2017.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 5 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.1757.90126.31116.78
East Midlands117.45126.76116.50
London117.9457.23127.08116.86
North East116.9959.90127.74116.06
North West117.61126.45116.65
Northern Ireland116.4764.90123.90115.64
Scotland117.61126.86116.28
South East118.4355.83127.72117.30
South West117.93128.36116.73
Wales117.22124.25116.05
West Midlands117.74129.23116.98
Yorkshire & Humber117.2654.90128.16116.43
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Terrorist suspect arrested after armed po...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Valero rolls out relaunch of Supreme fuel

Sales of new diesel cars plunge by 20% an...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Terrorist suspect arrested after armed po...

Applegreen has added 16 sites this year

Welcome Break secures £440m funding package

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions