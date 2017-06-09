Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Scottish retailer moves second site to Gulf brand

John Wood · 09 June, 2017
Gulf-branded Hawkhead Road Garage, at Paisley

The latest forecourt to commit to the Gulf brand is Hawkhead Road Garage, at Paisley in Scotland.

The owner of the site, Fine Fuel Company, said the decision to move to Gulf from Jet was part of a wider business strategy to future-proof the business. It was the company’s second site to move over to Gulf.

“Our decision to move to Gulf and supplier Certas Energy has been vindicated already,” said Fine Fuel Company director Khurram Fawad.

“Following the re-image we immediately enjoyed an uplift in volumes and that has had a positive knock on across our business. We are in the company of people who understand the industry and will be there for us in good times and in bad. That is always an important factor alongside a flexible and competitive deal.

“We had already moved our Wishaw site in Kirk Road to Gulf some time ago and knew the high standards of service that Certas Energy personnel provide. The value of working with experienced hands-on people, who are empowered to make decisions, is considerable.”

Hawkhead Road faces strong competition from local hypermarkets, but under the Gulf brand, volumes are up 11% and the future promises additional growth with a new development of 1,000 homes under construction opposite.

At present the site has no walk on trade. The nearest conurbation is half a mile away and this is reflected in shop sales of £12,000 a week on fuel sales of 2.4mlpa.

“We recently re-pumped and undertook a partial refit and we have plans to introduce Costa Coffee,” added Fawad. “It has been difficult to justify any major investment in the shop but things are about to change and we are ready to embrace the new community and ensure that our filling station can maximise its potential, including a complete shop refit further down the line.

“This is a move for the future, protecting our asset and growing volumes and revenues. With Gulf we feel a strong sense of being in this together.”

