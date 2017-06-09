Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jet recruits five new sites to its network of retailers

John Wood · 09 June, 2017
Jet flag

Jet has recruited five new sites to its network spanning north-west England, South Yorkshire, East Midlands and Lanark in Scotland’s Central Belt.

Joining the network are: Jubilee Garage in Egremont, Cumbria; Woodham Service Station in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham; Lion Garage in Belper, Derbyshire; Herringthorpe Valley Service Station in Rotherham, South Yorkshire; and, in Scotland, Jet welcomes Penny Petroleum’s Kirkmuirhill Service Station in Lanark.

Together these new wins bring an additional volume of 9.5mlpa to Jet’s network.

Since joining, four of the sites have been reimaged with Jet’s latest brand on the canopies, stanchions, pumps and polesigns, while one of the sites has chosen to take advantage of the Jet/Spar dual-branding option.

Three of the sites have opted to introduced Sentinel Diesel, Jet’s premium diesel fuel .

Myuran Balamyuran, owner of Lion Garage and Herringthorpe Valley Service Station, said: “I did a lot of research, but ultimately Jet offered the best deal. The brand is well-known and popular in the North, and that played a part in my decision as well.

“It’s only two weeks since my sites were reimaged and already I’m very excited about what lies ahead. With my previous fuel brand we couldn’t get anywhere near the supermarkets’ fuel prices – we were over by 5-6ppl – but today we’ve been able to match Asda and Morrisons’ prices, which is bringing in new customers and making our existing ones very happy. I’m certainly expecting increased fuel and shop sales at both sites and I’m really interested to see what impact the Jet/Spar dual-branding has at Lion.”

Guy Pulham, retail business manager at Jet, added: “We’re delighted to welcome these five sites and look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength with the backing of our Jet brand and support from their dedicated Jet retail account managers.

“We pride ourselves on getting the basics right – quality and competitively-priced product that is delivered in the right timeframe to a well-imaged site. These new wins show that our ability to deliver on the fundamentals of fuel supply is working, and we’ll be announcing more additions to our network in the coming months.”

Weekly Fuel Prices 5 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.1757.90126.31116.78
East Midlands117.45126.76116.50
London117.9457.23127.08116.86
North East116.9959.90127.74116.06
North West117.61126.45116.65
Northern Ireland116.4764.90123.90115.64
Scotland117.61126.86116.28
South East118.4355.83127.72117.30
South West117.93128.36116.73
Wales117.22124.25116.05
West Midlands117.74129.23116.98
Yorkshire & Humber117.2654.90128.16116.43
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

