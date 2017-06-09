Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Symonds Forecourts acquires ninth site

John Wood · 09 June, 2017
Jeremy Symonds

Top 50 Indie Symonds Forecourts has acquired its ninth forecourt site and is finalising planning approval on a tenth that will be a new to industry site.

The acquisition is Malmesbury Service Station on the A249 in Wiltshire, which was purchased direct from Andrew Ings without the involvement of any agents. 

Symonds chief executive Jeremy Symonds said he was delighted with the acquisition. He said: “This is a great location in a good area. The site operates under the BP fuel brand and already pumps good fuel volumes.”

He said the site currently had a modest sized, traditional style forecourt shop of about 1,000 sq ft and the intention was to redevelop the site with a new 3,000sq ft shop and other services, once planning permission was obtained.

The group already partners Budgens on some of its other sites and he said it was intended this shop, too, would be a Budgens. He said the plans for additional services on the site had not been finalised but the group has partnerships on other sites with brands including Starbucks, Costa and Subway.

The tenth site is in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, and is in the final stages of the planning process.

It is a new to industry site and will include a 4,500sq ft Budgens store and the group’s first drive-thru Starbucks. Jeremy Symonds revealed the group had several more drive-thru Starbucks in the pipeline.

He said negotiations were under way with potential fuel suppliers, and it was expected that the site would open within a few months.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 12 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East117.8763.90126.29116.59
East Midlands117.2153.90126.56116.23
London117.6055.90128.13116.71
North East116.4958.40126.79115.45
North West117.28127.43116.29
Northern Ireland116.2763.50125.40115.56
Scotland117.4349.70123.82115.96
South East118.0751.80127.22116.94
South West117.5359.90126.49116.42
Wales116.86124.90115.22
West Midlands117.3762.80127.12116.62
Yorkshire & Humber116.9754.90126.11116.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Symonds Forecourts acquires ninth site wi...

Jet recruits five new sites to its networ...

Cashless air machine removes incentive fo...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Terrorist suspect arrested on forecourt

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Symonds Forecourts acquires ninth site wi...

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Service Centre: Jac Roper on heavy-handed...

Poll

See Results

Are record forecourt property prices restricting your ability to expand your business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions