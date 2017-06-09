Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
RAC urges pump price reduction after wholesale costs drop

John Wood · 09 June, 2017
The RAC is calling on fuel retailers to cut the price of fuel after a sudden drop in the price of oil has brought wholesale costs down.

Oil dipped well below the $50 a barrel mark last Friday and has stayed there since leading to a significant reduction in the wholesale price of both petrol and diesel.

The RAC says this gives the supermarkets the opportunity to reduce their prices due to the fact they buy fuel more frequently than other retailers, and will be already benefiting from lower wholesale costs.

It suggests petrol could be cut by 2ppl, while diesel could be cut by around 4ppl because it should already have been reduced due to previous wholesale savings.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “We have been monitoring supermarket fuel prices closely since the oil price began to tumble hoping that we would see them come down, but sadly that has not happened yet. In fact, one even increased prices by half a pence per litre.

“The cost of a barrel of oil fell to $47.15 on Wednesday – the lowest price since early May – contributing to a 2ppl reduction in the wholesale price of petrol since 24 May. In the same time period the price of wholesale diesel has come down by more than 3.5ppl.

“The average price of unleaded at the four major supermarkets is currently 113.55ppl in contrast to the national average of 116.49ppl, but the drop in the price they buy their petrol in at ought to mean that comes down to nearer 111ppl.

“Supermarket diesel is on average 114.33ppl at the moment when it should also be around 110.5ppl as the wholesale price is now lower than that of petrol. The UK average for diesel is 117.56ppl, which is at least 4ppl too high and suggests non-supermarket retailers are charging more for diesel than they should be.

“We sincerely hope the reason that retailers have not passed on savings in the wholesale price to motorists at the pumps this week is nothing to do with them thinking that people are distracted by the General Election.”

The fall in the oil price has been brought about by the fact the United States has been found to have more oil and petrol supplies than expected, which has demonstrated that production cuts from OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), in agreement with other major producers, are not effect they desired of reducing the oversupplied oil market.

Weekly Fuel Prices 5 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.1757.90126.31116.78
East Midlands117.45126.76116.50
London117.9457.23127.08116.86
North East116.9959.90127.74116.06
North West117.61126.45116.65
Northern Ireland116.4764.90123.90115.64
Scotland117.61126.86116.28
South East118.4355.83127.72117.30
South West117.93128.36116.73
Wales117.22124.25116.05
West Midlands117.74129.23116.98
Yorkshire & Humber117.2654.90128.16116.43
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

