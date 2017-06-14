Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Two men prosecuted for multiple drive-offs in Coventry

John Wood · 14 June, 2017

Two men have been prosecuted for stealing fuel from petrol stations in Coventry by driving off without paying.

Adam Wilson and Gary Pritchards, both from Nuneaton, admitted stealing the fuel in April this year when they appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court.

Wilson, 32, of Mancetter Road, pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to pay for fuel - twice at Canley Ford service station and once at another unknown forecourt in the city.

He also admitted to allowing Pritchards to drive a car without insurance and going equipped with number plates for use in theft.

Pritchard, 34, of Cedar Road, admitted one charge failing to pay for fuel, driving without insurance and going equipped.

Wilson was given 120 hours unpaid work, while Pritchards was fined £140.

Both men also had six points endorsed on their driving licence and were ordered to each pay £185 court costs and a victim surcharge.

Weekly Fuel Prices 12 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East117.8763.90126.29116.59
East Midlands117.2153.90126.56116.23
London117.6055.90128.13116.71
North East116.4958.40126.79115.45
North West117.28127.43116.29
Northern Ireland116.2763.50125.40115.56
Scotland117.4349.70123.82115.96
South East118.0751.80127.22116.94
South West117.5359.90126.49116.42
Wales116.86124.90115.22
West Midlands117.3762.80127.12116.62
Yorkshire & Humber116.9754.90126.11116.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

