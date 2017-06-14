Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Staff praised after car crash demolishes pump

John Wood · 14 June, 2017
car and pump damaged in crash

The quick reactions of staff members at a Welsh service station have been praised after a car crashed into one of its pumps.

The car demolished the pump at the Forge Filling Station in St Clears at around lunchtime on Saturday June 10, but neither the four occupants of the car, nor a man who was refuelling his car on the other side of the pump, were hurt. There was no fuel leak.

Dyfed-Powys Police and firefighters from Whitland and Carmarthen were called to the scene and helped to ensure the site was safe. A specialist foam unit from Milford Haven was called but not needed.

One man from the car was reported to have run off after the collision, and Dyfed-Powys Police put out a warning for the public not to approach him, but later Tweeted that all the persons involved had been accounted for.

Louise Hill, who is a partner at the petrol station, praised the actions of staff members and the emergency services.

She told Wales Online: “It’s not what you expect to happen. We went into emergency mode and the two staff members here at the time, Rose and James, could not have dealt with the situation better. Thankfully, nobody working here was hurt.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services, the fire brigade and police who were here at the scene very quickly.

“It is quite a busy petrol station here, so for any business it would have caused a significant loss of trade.”

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 12 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East117.8763.90126.29116.59
East Midlands117.2153.90126.56116.23
London117.6055.90128.13116.71
North East116.4958.40126.79115.45
North West117.28127.43116.29
Northern Ireland116.2763.50125.40115.56
Scotland117.4349.70123.82115.96
South East118.0751.80127.22116.94
South West117.5359.90126.49116.42
Wales116.86124.90115.22
West Midlands117.3762.80127.12116.62
Yorkshire & Humber116.9754.90126.11116.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

