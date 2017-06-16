Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176 Italian sites

John Wood · 16 June, 2017

Euro Garages’ parent company, Intervias Group, has reached an agreement with Esso Italiana – an ExxonMobil company – for the purchase of 1,176 Esso-branded service stations, located in several Italian regions.

A long-term branded fuel supply agreement will retain the Esso fuel brand.

The purchase is subject to competition authority approval and is expected to take a minimum of five months to complete.

Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO, Intervias Group, said: “The Esso brand has a leading presence in Italy and the existing network represents an excellent strategic fit for our business, allowing us to expand our network and reach even more customers with a strong fuel, retail convenience and food-to-go proposition.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Esso and cementing our position as a leading branded wholesale partner across Europe.”

Intervias Group is based in the UK and was formed in 2016 after Euro Garages merger with European Forecourt Retail Group (EFR), and operates nearly 1,550 petrol forecourt sites, of which more than 100 are motorway sites.

