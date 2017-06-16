Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Maxol opens first Asian cuisine restaurant

John Wood · 16 June, 2017
Waitress Sophie Schluter with Brian Donaldson (centre) at the new Maxol Lucan station with Brian Lee

Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol, has opened its first Asian cuisine restaurant Kanoodle, along with its fourth Freshly Chopped, the heathy fast food franchise, at the newly refurbished service station at Lucan Road.

Maxol has extended its relationship with Brian Lee and Andy Chen of award-winning franchise Freshly Chopped, who have been appointed licensees by Maxol to operate Maxol Lucan Road.

The refurbishment at Maxol Lucan Road, follows an investment of €560,000 with the creation of 20 new jobs to include retail supervisors, shop sales assistants, and deli sales staff among others, bringing total employment levels at the Maxol service station to 35.

The Kanoodle menu offers fresh authentic Asian dishes including noodles, soups, salads, stir-fries and curries, all made using guaranteed Irish meats and the local produce where possible.

Freshly Chopped provides a range of freshly made-to-order salads, wraps, soups and juices. Brian Donaldson, Maxol’s Group CEO, said: “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Brian Lee and Andy Chen of Freshly Chopped, who are joining us for the first time as licensees at Maxol.

“We are delighted to create 20 new jobs at Maxol Lucan after an investment of over half a million euros. This is our fourth Freshly Chopped franchise and the first Asian cuisine offering, by Kanoodle, to be introduced.

Maxol Lucan is our fifth opening in 2017 and showcases our fast-evolving retail strategy to bring our customers a wide range of convenient, healthy food choices in modern and attractive surroundings.”

Brian Lee, co-founder and managing director of Freshly Chopped, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Maxol and we are delighted to have further strengthened this relationship. Becoming licensees and taking over the management of an already well-established Maxol location will provide us with the chance to learn about a new industry and apply some of the lessons we’ve learned building the Freshly Chopped brand.

“We set up Freshly Chopped in 2012, and the fact that this is our 26th outlet, only five years after opening our first store, is evidence that Ireland’s healthy eating revolution is still going strong. We’re looking forward to providing more customers across Ireland with the healthy eating choice they’re crying out for.”

More investment is planned at a further 11 locations within the Maxol service station network for the remainder of 2017.

