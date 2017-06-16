Dorset service station sale expected to attract major interest

A high volume service station and convenience store that has just come to the market is expected to attract a wide range of interest, according to its agents.

Hinton Service Station in Christchurch, Dorset, has come to the market through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

The forecourt is situated on a main arterial route which links Southampton and Bournemouth as well as being positioned on the edge of the New Forest National Park, allowing it to benefit from a high volume of passing traffic from tourists, commuters and residents.

Jordan Rundle, business agent at Christie & Co, commented: “Hinton Service Station offers a fantastic opportunity to acquire a petrol filling station and convenience store in a well-established trading location, on brand new lease terms direct from the landlord.

“We expect it will appeal to a range of new and experienced operators, offering further scope to modernise, increase sales and potentially reconfigure, subject to any necessary planning permissions.”

Hinton Service Station is available on an annual leasehold basis of £125,000 with premium offers invited.

