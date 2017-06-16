Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Dorset service station sale expected to attract major interest

John Wood · 16 June, 2017
Hinton Service Station, Christchurch

A high volume service station and convenience store that has just come to the market is expected to attract a wide range of interest, according to its agents.

Hinton Service Station in Christchurch, Dorset, has come to the market through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

The forecourt is situated on a main arterial route which links Southampton and Bournemouth as well as being positioned on the edge of the New Forest National Park, allowing it to benefit from a high volume of passing traffic from tourists, commuters and residents.

Jordan Rundle, business agent at Christie & Co, commented: “Hinton Service Station offers a fantastic opportunity to acquire a petrol filling station and convenience store in a well-established trading location, on brand new lease terms direct from the landlord.

“We expect it will appeal to a range of new and experienced operators, offering further scope to modernise, increase sales and potentially reconfigure, subject to any necessary planning permissions.”

Hinton Service Station is available on an annual leasehold basis of £125,000 with premium offers invited.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 12 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East117.8763.90126.29116.59
East Midlands117.2153.90126.56116.23
London117.6055.90128.13116.71
North East116.4958.40126.79115.45
North West117.28127.43116.29
Northern Ireland116.2763.50125.40115.56
Scotland117.4349.70123.82115.96
South East118.0751.80127.22116.94
South West117.5359.90126.49116.42
Wales116.86124.90115.22
West Midlands117.3762.80127.12116.62
Yorkshire & Humber116.9754.90126.11116.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Cashless air machine removes incentive fo...

Staff praised after car crash demolishes...

Paul Muncey joins TLM Technologies from C...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Terrorist suspect arrested on forecourt

Symonds Forecourts acquires ninth site

Jet recruits five new sites to its networ...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions