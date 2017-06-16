Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Kay group opens new Texaco site with first Gregg's drive-thru

John Wood · 16 June, 2017
Kay Group's Irlam site

Top 50 Indie The Kay Group has opened its 14th Texaco-branded service station.

Its Irlam site in Salford is another new build for The Kay Group and features bakery chain Gregg’s first drive-through.

This is the third Kay Group Texaco-branded new build to have opened in the past year, adding to Junction 13 in Nelson, Lancashire, which opened in May 2016, and Gateway Crewe, which began trading at the end of October 2016.

Work on a fourth new build is scheduled to start in June. The Texaco-branded Ellesmere Port service station is due to open towards the end of 2017.

Ken Kay, owner and CEO of The Kay Group, said: “We have a great relationship with Valero and so Texaco was the obvious fuel brand for our recently opened Irlam service station, along with our Ellesmere Port site.”

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director of sales and marketing, said: “It’s great to see The Kay Group continuing to be at the forefront of developing new build sites, and Valero are delighted to be the chosen fuel supplier for these latest locations.’

Both the Irlam and Ellesmere Port service stations will be supplied by Valero's Manchester Terminal, which receives supply directly from its refinery in Pembroke, South Wales.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 12 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East117.8763.90126.29116.59
East Midlands117.2153.90126.56116.23
London117.6055.90128.13116.71
North East116.4958.40126.79115.45
North West117.28127.43116.29
Northern Ireland116.2763.50125.40115.56
Scotland117.4349.70123.82115.96
South East118.0751.80127.22116.94
South West117.5359.90126.49116.42
Wales116.86124.90115.22
West Midlands117.3762.80127.12116.62
Yorkshire & Humber116.9754.90126.11116.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Cashless air machine removes incentive fo...

Staff praised after car crash demolishes...

Paul Muncey joins TLM Technologies from C...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Terrorist suspect arrested on forecourt

Symonds Forecourts acquires ninth site

Jet recruits five new sites to its networ...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

MRH pilots c-store franchise with Co-op

Advice on terrorism precautions issued

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions