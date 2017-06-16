Kay group opens new Texaco site with first Gregg's drive-thru

Top 50 Indie The Kay Group has opened its 14th Texaco-branded service station.

Its Irlam site in Salford is another new build for The Kay Group and features bakery chain Gregg’s first drive-through.

This is the third Kay Group Texaco-branded new build to have opened in the past year, adding to Junction 13 in Nelson, Lancashire, which opened in May 2016, and Gateway Crewe, which began trading at the end of October 2016.

Work on a fourth new build is scheduled to start in June. The Texaco-branded Ellesmere Port service station is due to open towards the end of 2017.

Ken Kay, owner and CEO of The Kay Group, said: “We have a great relationship with Valero and so Texaco was the obvious fuel brand for our recently opened Irlam service station, along with our Ellesmere Port site.”

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director of sales and marketing, said: “It’s great to see The Kay Group continuing to be at the forefront of developing new build sites, and Valero are delighted to be the chosen fuel supplier for these latest locations.’

Both the Irlam and Ellesmere Port service stations will be supplied by Valero's Manchester Terminal, which receives supply directly from its refinery in Pembroke, South Wales.

