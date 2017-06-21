Applegreen promotes internal candidate to finance chief

Applegreen has announced the promotion of Niall Dolan to chief financial officer effective from July 1.

Dolan is currently head of corporate finance and treasury with Applegreen having joined the business in May 2015.

Prior to joining Applegreen Dolan was CFO of ISS Ireland for five years. He holds a masters in accounting from University College Dublin and qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC in 1998.

Applegreen CEO Bob Etchingham commented: “Niall has been a valuable member of our senior team since he joined us, prior to the 2015 IPO. He has gained wide and valuable experience in his career to date and has demonstrated an ability to contribute to the strategic direction of the business and work with colleagues at all levels. We wish him well in his new role.”

Chairman Danny Kitchen added: “Niall’s appointment follows a wide ranging search process and the internal appointment confirms the strength and depth of the management team now in the Applegreen business. This will serve the company well in the future.

“Niall succeeds current CFO Paul Lynch who, as previously announced, steps down from his role as CFO and board director on 30 June. The Board would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the vital contribution made by Paul in the development of the business over the past three years and we wish him well in the future.”

