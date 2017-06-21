£9,000 in cash stolen from Northumberland service station

Northumbria Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Blyth on Monday, June 12.

It happened at around 11.20am at the petrol station on Station Road, Bebside. A man walked into the shop, leaned over the counter and took a bag of cash containing over £9,000.

The man then left the scene on foot in the direction of Cowpen Road. He is described as wearing dark clothing, a white motorbike helmet with a blue and red cross on the top and was also wearing gloves.

Police are asking for anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting log 418 120617.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: