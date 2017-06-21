Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Sewell on the go donates water to local half marathon

John Wood · 21 June, 2017

Top 50 Indie and Forecourt Trader of the Year Sewell on the go has donated thousands of pounds worth of bottled water to ensure runners remain hydrated during the Humber Bridge Half Marathon.

Sewell on the go is helping to quench runners’ thirst for the fourth consecutive year, making sure 4,600 bottles of water are available to the runners on Sunday, June 25.

The total value of the donation over the four-year period is about £28,000, cementing the business’s community support and ‘giving back’ ethos.

The Humber Bridge Half Marathon is organised by the Rotary Clubs of Hull and Barton, with support from the Hull and East Yorkshire (HEY) Smile Foundation and main sponsor Hudgell Solicitors.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said: “Our support for the Humber Bridge Half Marathon is linked to the fact we are a main supporter of the HEY Smile Foundation and I am a trustee of the charity, therefore we want to help them support a local event which focuses on health and wellbeing.

“The half marathon is one of the largest events in the local calendar and it seems a natural fit as the largest local 24-hour forecourt operator in the region to support an event with water.

“We hope it’s a wonderful success once again and everyone has a safe and enjoyable race.”

Sewell on the go serves more than four million customers a year from 12 fuel and convenience stores across Hull and the East Riding.

Andy Barber, manager of the Smile Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have Sewell on the go as a partner for the Humber Bridge Half Marathon for another year. The support they provide with the donation of the water is invaluable and ensures we can make larger donations to the benefiting charities.”

