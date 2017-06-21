Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Staff member hurt during robbery in Bristol

John Wood · 21 June, 2017
police tape

Avon & Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after a member of staff was hurt during a robbery at a service station in Hotwells, in Bristol.

A number of offenders went into the Esso service station in Hotwell Road at just before 1am on 19 June and stole a quantity of cigarettes and cash. During the incident, an employee suffered minor injuries.

The offenders left in a vehicle which was later found abandoned in Gordon Road, Clifton. After the robbery the garage was cordoned off to allow forensic enquiries at the scene.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Did you see or hear anything which could help us with our investigation? Did you see the car being abandoned in Gordon Road, Clifton? Do you know who was responsible?

“If you can help, please call Investigations on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5217137525.”

