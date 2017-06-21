Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Government pledges to press on with electric car support

John Wood · 21 June, 2017
electric car charging

The Government will press on with measures to drive the development of electric cars during the next session of Parliament, after the election scuppered a previous Bill, according to the Queen’s speech.

During her address to Parliament the Queen said: “Legislation will be introduced to ensure the United Kingdom remains a world leader in new industries, including electric cars and commercial satellites.”

In the previous session of Parliament the Government introduced the Vehicle Technology and Aviation Bill, which passed its second reading. But when Parliament was dissolved because of the general election was called, it meant the Bill fell.

The Bill would have given the Government powers to force “large fuel retailers” and operators of motorway service areas to provide electric charging points and hydrogen refuelling facilities.

Commenting on the new proposals, RAC chief engineer David Bizley said: “While more electric vehicle charging points are welcome, the proposals are rather unambitious and do not include plans for more charging points in places where, arguably, motorists would benefit most from them – the car parks of major shopping centres and supermarkets. Future legislation should include compelling private parking operators and perhaps also major property developers to install charging points.

“Charging technology that is introduced also needs to be of the type that actively encourages a generation of drivers to get behind the wheel of an electric car – so this means installing the most rapid charging technology that plug-in vehicles can accept. After all, no one would accept a dial-up internet connection in this age of fibre optic broadband, and drivers should not have to wait for many hours in order to be on their way again. It is also important that a minimum charger standard is established and there are moves to simplify the plethora of different and sometimes confusing charging options for consumers.”

Sue Robinson, director of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), said: “It is encouraging to see that the Government has introduced a dedicated bill on automated and electric vehicles to help attract investments in infrastructures and support economic growth.

“However, it is vital that the Government itself also actively invests in the electric vehicle market, particularly on charging infrastructure, as this has the potential to become one of the key forces in the modernisation of the automotive industry.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 19 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.8467.90123.89115.71
East Midlands116.1958.90125.25115.27
London116.5858.57125.23115.54
North East115.3759.90124.99114.79
North West116.39124.26115.33
Northern Ireland115.4264.90122.90115.05
Scotland116.4071.90125.06115.09
South East117.1163.90126.62116.05
South West116.69125.72115.56
Wales115.94123.73114.93
West Midlands116.5457.40124.97115.63
Yorkshire & Humber116.1154.90123.66115.16
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

Tesco fined £8m for huge petrol leak from...

Euro Garages submits plans to build Europ...

Kay group opens new Texaco site with firs...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Tesco fined £8m for huge petrol leak from...

Euro Garages submits plans to build Europ...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Tesco fined £8m for huge petrol leak from...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions