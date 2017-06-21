Chartman celebrates opening at Winterbourne Abbas

The Chartman Group’s latest acquisition, Winterbourne Abbas Services in Dorset, celebrated with locals and visitors at an opening event last weekend.

Chartman director Clive Sheppard said: “The star attraction was the Red Bull soapbox simulator, giving visitors the thrill of a downhill race in a bathtub!

“With classic cars, Spar tastings, a colouring competition, prize draw and goodie bags, the event was a great success, raising several hundreds of pounds for the Air Ambulance and Lifeboats.”

Chartman re-opened the previously closed site in March this year, after a refurbishment, with a newly branded Spar store and fuel supplied by Murco under a deal that has two years to run. Sheppard said it has enjoyed continuously rising sales since.

He said the reopening is an interim measure to re-establish the business, and Chartman has secured planning approval to redevelop the forecourt with a 2,000sq ft shop.

He explained: “It is an old site and is not up to the standards that Chartman aspires to.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: