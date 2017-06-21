Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Chartman celebrates opening at Winterbourne Abbas

John Wood · 21 June, 2017

The Chartman Group’s latest acquisition, Winterbourne Abbas Services in Dorset, celebrated with locals and visitors at an opening event last weekend.

Chartman director Clive Sheppard said: “The star attraction was the Red Bull soapbox simulator, giving visitors the thrill of a downhill race in a bathtub!

“With classic cars, Spar tastings, a colouring competition, prize draw and goodie bags, the event was a great success, raising several hundreds of pounds for the Air Ambulance and Lifeboats.”

Chartman re-opened the previously closed site in March this year, after a refurbishment, with a newly branded Spar store and fuel supplied by Murco under a deal that has two years to run. Sheppard said it has enjoyed continuously rising sales since.

He said the reopening is an interim measure to re-establish the business, and Chartman has secured planning approval to redevelop the forecourt with a 2,000sq ft shop.

He explained: “It is an old site and is not up to the standards that Chartman aspires to.”

